Continuing the fight to save White Haven Center

(WBRE/WYOU) — There has been the latest effort to keep the doors of the White Haven Center open.

State officials announced plans several months ago to shut down the facility that takes care of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Its’ closure would force families to look for a place for their loved ones to live and put more than 400 people out of work.

The fight to save the White Haven Center took to the road Wednesday. It was aimed at getting the attention of the governor and those who made the decision to close down the center.

“We want them to know please do not close the White Haven or Polk Centers,” Judy Clark said.

Clark’s brother has been a resident of the White Haven Center for 50 years. She fears he would lose the will to live if he had to move to another location.

“We are very concerned about transfer trauma. George was moved from one cottage to another and he didn’t do well. Could you imagine if he was moved to another facility?” Clark said.

Judy joined other family members outside the Westmoreland Club in downtown Wilkes-Barre. They had heard that Governor Tom Wolf would be there to speak at a luncheon. They would later learn that Teresa Miller, the secretary of the State Department of Human Services, the department that oversees facilities like the White Haven Center, would actually be there to accept an award from a health services group on behalf of the governor.

They were hoping to speak with her or at least get her attention. Susan Jennings’ brother has been a resident of White Haven for 50 years.

“These centers are not only suited for the people who are already there and desperately need it but they are also needed for the generations to come,” Jennings said.

The state announced several months ago it was closing the White Haven Center in Luzerne County and the Polk Center in Venango County to save taxpayers millions of dollars. Much of that money would be needed to upgrade the centers, but also to transition residents into private facilities. A move the DHS argues would benefit the residents.

Tom Kashatus has been leading the charge to keep the centers open. He insists there is no reason to close either facility.

“I felt what they should be doing is get rid of your policy as for a closed-door policy and open up the doors to people that are on a waiting list that do need services,” Kashatus said.

The group never did speak with DHS Secretary Miller. A spokesman sent a statement to Eyewitness News which read in part: “We do not object to anyone’s First Amendment right to protest, but stand by the decision to close Polk and White Haven Centers.”

State officials have said they will help families transition into private care centers and insist it will benefit their family members. The centers are set for closure in 2022.

Several state lawmakers from our region are requesting an investigation into the decision-making process by the inspector general’s office. They want more information about who was involved in that process.