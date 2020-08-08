Construction zone caution urged

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – PennDOT is reminding people of the safety precautions you need to take when driving along construction zones following the death of one of their contractors.

30-year-old Jeff Dendulk was struck and killed last weekend while marking pavement along Interstate 81 in Hazle Township.

PennDOT explains that steering clear of construction zones when passing them on the highway is a sign of both safety and respect. There could be someone working in the construction zone even if you don’t see them. PennDOT also urges drivers to respect speed limits.

“All drivers need to be attentive when they are doing the act of driving. But you need to be that much more attentive while you’re in a work zone because there are people that are working hard to improve the network, to improve the system, to improve your ride,” said Richard Roman, District Executive, PennDOT Engineering District 4.

