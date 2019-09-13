Construction work on Central Scranton Expressway expected to last until November

(WBRE/WYOU) — Construction continues on the Central Scranton Expressway.

PennDOT says crews are working on adding new drainage under the road with paving happening on the weekend. After the drainage work and paving is completed, the installation of the guide rails will be next. The expressway is down to one lane coming into and out of Scranton.

“It is an active work zone so you will see crews out here. Both up on 81 and down here who are working quite a bit so please be careful when driving through,” James May, spokesman for PennDOT District 4 said.

PennDOT says the project is expected to be wrapped up by November.