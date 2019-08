DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Commuters on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County should prepare for delays.

The Drinker Street exit ramp on the Northbound Lane is closed due to a concrete replacement project.

The far-right lane from the Central Scranton Expressway to Drinker Street is also closed. A detour is in place and drivers should use caution when traveling in the area.

Work is expected to last a month.