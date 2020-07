MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – From July 15-22, part of Route 54 will be closed for railroad crossing construction.

Drivers can expect the closure of Route 54 between the intersection of Brennan’s Farm Road and Locust Gap Highway and the intersection of Route 54 with Route 901 in Mount Caramel Township.

A detour will be set up to direct traffic using Routes 901 and 61.