Construction project nearing end

(WBRE/WYOU) –Construction along a busy roadway in Luzerne County is almost complete, much to the pleasure of many business owners affected. But there’s one more hurdle to get over.

The Sans Souci Highway didn’t always look like this. Back in January, the lanes were narrowed to make room for construction done by Verizon in order to make repairs to underground lines.

“That was a disaster for every reason. One, it was not properly marked, so people were doing U-turns, they were making illegal turns. There were no safety signs to let people know they were coming up to it,” Don’s Deli manager Tom Welki said.

The construction took months to finish. When it finally did, Welki says the staff of the stores around it rejoiced.

“People literally avoided this intersection. They would turn down the other angle and avoid us altogether. Definitely hurt our business,” Welki said.

But now the road is being paved, causing more construction.

“The problem now, it’s a necessary evil. They’re going to pave the entire Sans Souci Highway from Nanticoke to the crossroads intersection at the beginning of Wilkes-Barre,” Welki said.

“The condition of the road out there right now is just really too rough of a condition to wait that long, so what we’re doing right now is a sort of temporary short project,” James May, PennDOT regional press director said.

What does this mean for store owners and their customers? Welki says that his staff is prepared.

“A lot of people because of that will call ahead so we will be able to have orders ready for them so we will be ready to deal with that issue,” Welki said.

The paving project began this week. It is expected to be completed in the fall.