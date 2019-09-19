Construction on Williamsport park begins

(WBRE/WYOU) — Work is underway on a new park in Williamsport.

Landscaping has begun at Brandon Park for new nature-themed playground equipment. A $600,000 grant has been provided to add wetlands and a variety of plant life.

So far, the plan includes animal plants, rain gardens and a nature play area. Residents say it’s good to have a place like this for local children.

“Living in the city, you want somewhere where they can go and be with nature and if they’re building a new nature park, that’s really great. Our Brandon Park is really beautiful anyway but add that to it, it will be really nice for the kids. Safe place,” Michael Roan of Williamsport said.

Residents may donate money for a tree or a dedicated bench at the park.