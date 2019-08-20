Construction begins on I-81 exit in Dunmore

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An exit on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County is now closed and will be for some time.

PennDOT is continuing construction north from the Central Scranton Expressway through the Drinker Street exit. This exit is one of three ways you can get to Dunmore off Interstate 81. PennDOT is working to fix a section of the road that has sunk, causing an issue for some time.

Interstate 81 sees thousands of vehicles a day. If you’re one, you’ve probably noticed a section that sounds and feels like you’re hitting rumble strips.

“I do think it’s worst coming from the south from River Street to Dunmore, Ronald Rusnak of Dunmore said.

“As you’re going over it, what you’re doing is hitting slabs of concrete where one area has settled down and the other area hasn’t. That’s why you’re hitting the rumble strip there,” PennDOT spokesman James May said.

Hoping for a smoother ride, PennDOT has started its more than $13 million concrete repair project in the Dunmore area. With the project moving north from the Central Scranton Expressway, those who take exit 186 onto Drinker Street will have to take an alternate route for the next month.

“Even trying to get into that lane I think that’s part of the problem most people have with it because the lane is so crowded anyway,” Patricia Farry of Dunmore said.

“This is a very busy exit. Now the one nice thing about this is that you simply can go up 84 then get off Tigue Street,” May said.

Residents who live in Dunmore say the detour could make the borough busier.

“People will find alternate routes. If they know that area they will take alternate routes so traffic will be heavier in Dunmore,” Rusnak said.

Interstate 81 northbound from the Central Scranton Expressway is open to two lanes until the Route 6/I-84/I-380 split which is down to a single lane. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling.

The entire concrete replacement project is expected to be completed by May.