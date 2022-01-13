Connecticut man pleads guilty to sexual acts with a minor

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to alluring a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and producing child pornography charges.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney John Gurganus, Christopher Capozza, 40, of Newington, Connecticut admitted he used social media to meet and have sex with a 14-year-old at motels and other places between July and December 2020.

He also admitted he persuaded the teen to make several pornographic videos and send the videos to Capozza via social media.

