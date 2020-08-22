Congressman Dan Meuser tests positive for COVID-19

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Saturday, Pennsylvania Congressman Dan Meuser (R), released a statement announcing he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“As your member of Congress, I wanted to inform you that, very unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been following all CDC health and safety guidelines, and will be taking all necessary actions, including postponing upcoming public events and working from home in quarantine until I receive a negative test result. I am thankful to God that my grown children were not at home and that my wife Shelley has tested negative,” said Meuser.

In the statement, Meuser also said that he will not be present or voting on the Delivering for America Act on Saturday because of his positive test result.