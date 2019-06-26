Conference to coordinate better healthcare held in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of regional healthcare professionals gathered to close the gaps that prevent solving health problems in the community.

AmeriHealth Caritas Northeast held a special conference at the Pittston Memorial Library. Much of the discussion focused on the opioid crisis.

85% of all drug overdose deaths in Pennsylvania are blamed on opioid abuse.

Experts suggest managed care is key to curbing the epidemic.

“Every time we have an opportunity to present information to our participating provider in the community, it’s helpful to them to learn,” Gus Geraci, MD, the Chief Medical Officer at AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania said.

“We find out exactly what the patients’ or members’ needs are and we ensure that they’re receiving that in the appropriate environment,” Tina Drahus, MHA, the Provider Network Manager at AmeriHealth Caritas Northeast added.

This marked AmeriHealth’s first conference in Northeatern Pennsylvania.