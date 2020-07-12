Concert on Lake Wallenpaupack brings back live music to area

For most of the summer, COVID-19 has deprived us of live music, so people are getting creative.

An event called Lakeside Live on Lake Wallenpaupack has wrapped up. Before we got rained out it was so nice to see people hanging out enjoying the live music from the lake. People Eyewitness News talked to said the event made it feel like a normal summer.

We’ve seen how COVID-19 made people revert to drive-in concerts, movies and even graduations.

Well here at Silver Birches resort they’re trying out a “Boat up” concert, so people can enjoy live music this summer from a safe distance.

A musician sang and played guitar facing the lake while people listened from their boats, kayaks and paddle boards. The resort owner says they were determined to find a way to keep live music going not only for the guests but for the staff and the musicians.

In addition to the socially distant concerts, they’ve also changed up the way they go about food service, introducing menus that customers can access on their phone by scanning a code. Ordering this way limits contact between staff and guests.

People aren’t letting COVID-19 stop them from having a memorable summer! Another live concert is happening at Ledges Hotel.