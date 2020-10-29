Concerns over public health safety in courts voiced by PA Bar Association

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On behalf of its members, the Pennsylvania Bar Association has recently voiced concerns over apparent lack of uniformity in courts when it comes adherence to public health concerns amid the pandemic.

The concerns are centered around wearing masks and maintaining social distancing within courts and courtrooms.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court, through Pennsylvania’s Court Administrator Geoff Moulton, issued a reminder for all judges in the state to take these precautions and follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

“Compliance is particularly important as cases in Pennsylvania have risen significantly in recent weeks,” Moulton wrote. “Moreover, many of Pennsylvania’s courthouses have older air-circulation systems, which increase the risk of contagion. While local conditions and resources vary across the Commonwealth, the need to protect all participants while conducting court business does not.”