Concerns over number of COVID-19 cases

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One local community facing an uphill battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Elected and medical officials gave a briefing about the state of that fight. The Lehigh Valley Health Network has been putting together internal research about the pandemic. Those numbers indicate that there have been two deaths and there may be a disturbing number that grows if this community doesn’t start to properly social distance.

“18 percent of our community are practicing social distancing. Less than two out of every 10 are following the guidelines that were established nationally as well as by the state and the CDC,” Lehigh Valley Health Network president John Flethcer said.

Other key factors for the response in Hazleton include dense population and even language barriers as this community looks to band together and hopefully flatten the curve.

