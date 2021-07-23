Complex Access tickets available daily for LLWS

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There will be a limited number of tickets available daily for the upcoming Little League World Series in Williamsport.

According to the Little League World Series website, 3,000 Complex Access tickets will be available per day.

These tickets will be released through an online request system two days before each day at 9 a.m. For example, tickets for Thursday, August 19th will go on sale on Tuesday, August 17th at 9 a.m.

Each person can request up to four tickets. Complex Access tickets provide non-stadium access to watch games from outside the outfield fence at Volunteer Stadium and from the hill overlooking Lamade Stadium.