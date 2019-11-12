Competing to help feed children in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s all hands on deck in Lycoming County.

A local food bank had some extra volunteers Tuesday. The Williamsport Healthy Food Hub was having a friendly competition where everyone wins.

At least 16 volunteers are helping pack up nearly 500 backpacks to be distributed to children across the area. They say it’s been a day full of hard work but well worth it in the end.

You don’t have to be a part of the food industry to know how to successfully put together snack packs. In fact, the volunteers come from energy companies in the area.

“We wanted to donate our time to people in need and help pack these bags of food for the local schools,” Chris Roberts with Chief Oil & Gas said.

Several companies in the energy industry have partnered with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in a friendly competition to raise food and funds to help feed people in the area.

“It’s great. It’s a fun time. Teamwork. We have a group of people who are just dedicated to their jobs and it’s fun to come here and do something fun and it’s going quickly. It’s tiring but it’s good,” Kelly Coppadge of Alta Resources said.

Now they are wrapping up their competition by coming together and packaging backpacks with food which will serve at least 2,000 little ones in the Williamsport Area School District. Backpacks filled with dry goods like cereal, chips and canned goods.

“It’s a real blessing for us and we could really use the help this time of year. All those special activities means we need more volunteers so we’re just thrilled,” Joe Arthur, executive director of Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, said.

In central Pennsylvania, about one in six children are considered hungry. It’s why the snack packs are of high importance.

“Just hearing the stats about the number of people that go hungry is just staggering so we just want to be a part of helping feed them,” Coppadge said.

The bags will be given out on November 22nd, which is the Friday before Thanksgiving since children will be out of school for the holiday.

Volunteers from the local energy companies will continue to help pack up food Wednesday and Thursday at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.