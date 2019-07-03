Company investigated by FBI after Courtright pleads

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more today about the federal investigation into former Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright. Courtright pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of public corruption.

Federal authorities say Courtright strong-armed business owners in cash bribes and/or special favors to obtain or maintain city contracts. Wednesday, one of those businesses is reacting to the news.

Northeast Revenue LLC, which collects delinquent taxes and fees for Luzerne County, performs the same work for Scranton. It was one of the unnamed companies in the FBI investigation that was forced by Courtright to pay a bribe to keep their contract with the city of Scranton. Company officials insist they did nothing wrong.

“Well obviously, it’s a shock,” Luzerne County Council Chairman Tim McGinley said.

McGinley reacts to word that Northeast Revenue Service was strong-armed into paying a $4,000 bribe to maintain its contract with the city of Scranton.

“Northeast Revenue has been here with the county since before the start of home rule. They run the delinquent tax office for many years and they’ve been very successful and they have provided excellent service to the county,” McGinley said.

The U.S. Attorney’s office identified the company only as Company Number One and that at former Mayor Bill Courtright’s direction, the $4,000 from Company Number One was hand-delivered to an intermediary who accepted the corrupt payment on behalf of Courtright. The I-Team has confirmed Company Number One is Northeast Revenue Service.

The company released a statement through its media person: “From the first time the government contacted us, we have been fully cooperative with any and all inquiries and requests. Neither our company nor any of its officers or employees have been charged with any unlawful acts in connection with former Mayor Courtright,” Brian Dries, Ceisler Media & Issue Advocacy.

The statement also emphasized its good record with the city of Scranton, saying: “For the last seven years, we have been collecting millions of dollars in delinquent taxes and fees for the city of Scranton. We operate with the highest ethical practices for the benefit of Scranton’s taxpayers. Since our work commenced under the prior mayor, we have repeatedly been awarded new contracts by the city based on our successful track record with collections. We intend to continue to provide the highest standard of professional services, as we have always done,” Dries.

Northeast Revenue Service’s contract with Luzerne County is set to expire at the end of the year. Requests for bids were sent out months ago. Northeast Revenue has indicated it wanted to renew its’ contract.

“So we are still in the process at this point. The process started before any of this information came forward and we’ll have to see where it goes from there,” McGinley said.

As for Northeast Revenue’s contract with Scranton, the acting mayor and at least one city council member are calling for cancelling the contract because of the bribe paid to Courtright. Again we must point out that no one connected to Northeast Revenue Service, LLC has been accused of any wrongdoing.

Federal investigators say the corruption probe in Scranton is ongoing and they are not ruling out additional arrests.