Community shows love and support to nursing home staff

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The staff at a local nursing home facility got a boisterous show of support Friday night.

Nurses and other staff members at Timber Ridge Health Care Center near Wilkes-Barre received a surprise visit. Their family members and friends showed up in vehicles to blow horns and display signs.

Some staffers have been sacrificing family time by working long hours to care for the facility’s residents during the coronavirus.

“We never come into this field thinking that we’re going to see something like this. And to see this in the community, to be able to take care of our residents, it’s very, very humbling to come out and see this kind of support,” Dawn Perugino, RN – Nursing Supervisor, Timber Ridge Health Care Center said.

“Not only do they have to perform their job but they have families at home to worry about so they’re doing a great job,” Dawn’s husband, Pat Perugino said.

About a dozen vehicles took part in Friday night’s sound-off salute for the nursing home staff in Luzerne County.