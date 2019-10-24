Community reacts to news of former Monroe County officer facing charges

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 22-year veteran police officer from Monroe County is facing charges Wednesday night.

53-year-old Steven Mertz, a former corporal with the Pocono Mountain Regional police force, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop.

Investigators say now-former police corporal Steve Mertz used his authority as a police officer to take advantage of the woman. Word of his arrest has people in Monroe County talking and reacting.

“Well I know a lot of police officers and it’s very upsetting,” Sherry Violante of Tunkhannock Township said.

Violante runs a food truck business in Monroe County. She was stunned when she heard about the arrest of now former Pocono Mountain Regional police corporal Steven Mertz.

“I hope you know that everybody looks at the incident. You are innocent until proven guilty,” Violante said.

Investigators say Mertz pulled over a woman on Long Pond Road in the early morning hours of October 16th for suspected DUI. Detectives say the woman was intoxicated and Mertz had a conversation with her about possibly making the charges go away. She had previous DUI convictions. That’s when prosecutors say Mertz took advantage of the situation and sexually assaulted her.

“The entire law enforcement community certainly joins me in this pledge when a crime occurs everyone shall be held accountable to the degree and seriousness of the crime whether or not they work for the government. Whether or not they wear a badge. Whether or not they expect some form of accommodation,” Monroe County District Attorney E. David Christine said.

Some folks say they are concerned about a rush to judgment.

“I mean there’s good and bad in all. I mean it’s sad unfortunately but that doesn’t mean everybody’s at fault and it’s only allegations also too,” Frank Desiderio of Wilkes-Barre said.

Mertz said nothing as he left his arraignment. His lawyer told Eyewitness News that he will look at the allegations, insisting that only one side of the story’s being told right now.

Mertz retired shortly after the investigation began. He is free on $50,000 bail. He will have a hearing on November 1st.