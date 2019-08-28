Community reacts to Diocese lawsuits and allegations

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — These latest allegations have people in Scranton talking. The members of the Diocese of Scranton in these local communities, they are wary of these dark times.

“It’s very hard, and that’s why we have to have faith in God alone,” Theresa Baux of Scranton said.

The faithful are used to scandal in and around Scranton. They tell Eyewitness News that they have righteous anger after the leadership they’ve trusted their entire lives is once again under scrutiny.

“Repent! For the kingdom of God is at hand. We’re all going to have to answer to God and He knows and hears everything we do, think or say. We can’t hide it anymore. The light has to come into the darkness. The more this comes out the better off we are,” Baux said.

Some are angry and have gone as far as to say the Catholic Church is being picked on by negative headlines in the media.

“I think they should talk about the things we do, about the things that we do for the poor and the homeless. Without our faith and these churches and these good priests and bishops, I don’t know where any of us would be,” Peggy Perih of Moosic said.

Rosa Roman moved to the area from Williamsport three years ago and has seen the toll that scandals and allegations have taken on her fellow parishioners.

“I guess my only message to these people is to try and find their faith and give these people a chance. Listen to their stories. Listen to what they believe in,” Roman said.

Whoever they believe, the community agrees they need to stay strong.

“We just keep praying and trust in the Lord that He’ll bring the light out of the darkness. We need to stay faithful and strong. We’re always challenged, every moment of our lives,” Delores Lavelle of Scranton said.

The faithful certainly have mixed feelings, but are all more than ready to see whatever justice comes and move on.