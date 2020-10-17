Community reacts to canceled football season

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The disappointment of a cancelled football season is hitting a local school community very hard tonight.

“I wish I wasn’t here tonight grocery shopping with my mom. I wish I was getting ready for a football game instead,” said Ben Kaminski, Mount Carmel.

An empty stadium on a night the Mount Carmel Tornadoes were scheduled to face Central Columbia.

Jaz Dominick Stadium should have been filled with people on a Friday night for a home game. But a hazing investigation threw the Mount Carmel Tornadoes for a whirlwind, Now the team is out for the season.

The school board canceled the season as the school district and Mount Carmel Township Police investigate the allegations.

People pled their case to keep the season going during a school board meeting Thursday night.

“You’re taking everything away from the whole team when the whole team is not involved. Even the cheerleaders were here last night at the school board meeting and the parents. I could see why they are upset,” said Mike Bradley, Mount Carmel.

“Make a decision on individuals or the team itself once you have the facts. And for what I understand, they don’t have the facts,” said Ben Kaminski, Mount Carmel.

Kaminski once played football for Mount Carmel before graduating in 1991. He said he did not participate in any hazing but says it’s something that has always gone on.

“In my day it was innocent. Get on stage and do an act or something,” said Kaminski.

Police would not specify what the allegations are but say the investigation is ongoing.

Kaminski and all the other Mount Carmel Tornado fans will have to wait until next season to see the team and take the field.