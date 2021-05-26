Community rallies together to ‘keep on dancing’ after studio destroyed by fire

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What was once a beacon for creativity in Montour County now stands in ruins after a devastating fire. Efforts are underway to keep the spirit of dance alive, despite tragedy.

The pink Karen Gronsky School of Dance building on Center Street has been a staple in the Danville community for years. Flames broke out at the structure Monday morning, destroying all props and memorabilia inside. Owner Karen Gronsky says she’s thankful none of her young dancers were hurt, but the building is a total loss.









Alex Witcoskie’s four-year-old daughter Zoee attended dance classes there. Just a few hours after he heard about the fire, he stepped in to help and set up a GoFundMe page for Gronsky on behalf of the parents of dancers in the school.

In just two days, the fundraiser collected nearly $7,000. Witcoskie says money raised will go towards a new studio and supplies. He says it’s small way to thank Gronsky, who has been a teacher and mentor to children for 26 years.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will have more on the outpouring support from the community tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.