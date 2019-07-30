Community-painted mural coming to Greater Scranton YMCA

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A picture is worth a thousand words. The Greater Scranton YMCA will soon have a mural hanging in its lobby thanks to the community.

With paint and a colorful imagination, volunteers of all ages are turning a four-by-eight foot board into a mural.

“I’m here four days a week,” YMCA member Rita Tabone said.

Tabone and her husband John have been coming to the Greater Scranton YMCA since the early 1970s. People from eight to 97 years old make up a focus group that shared ideas for the painting. One idea? To have Rita and John walking together to the gym.

“They mentioned that two figures over there is John and I going into the Y because they feel we have been going here forever,” Rita said with a laugh.

Once completed, the mural will depict “like everything that the YMCA does. Everything that it offers people and all the things you can do here,” Maria Nogan of Dunmore said.

This is one of three murals that will be completed. It’s the present. What they will be working on is the past and the future.

“I’m really interested about the future to see what people think what the Y will be like in 20, 30, 40, 50 years,” YMCA president Trish Fisher said.

Many of the children leaving their mark on the present mural will hopefully have a lasting impact towards the Y in the future.

“I think it’s pretty cool to know history from the Y because you learn things,” Isabella Dwyer of North Pocono said.

The public is invited to finish the mural Tuesday night. The Greater Scranton YMCA is continuing its community painting until 7 p.m. Tuesday night.