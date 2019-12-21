Community on edge after woman’s body found in Wilkes-Barre home

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre community struggles to understand what happened after police spent the day investigating a suspicious death in their neighborhood.

Police still haven’t identified the woman or said why her death is suspicious. Meanwhile, people living in the Parsons section neighborhood say they can’t believe this would happen in their backyard.

Caution tape and investigators going in and out of a home on Matson Avenue was an unexpected sight for neighbors near the scene. It was even more shocking when they found out that a young woman was found dead in a second-floor apartment. Police made the discovery when conducting a welfare check.

“To have something like that right next door to me and knowing these people off the cuff, it’s crazy,” said Sonny Wychock, who lives next door.

Wychock shares a backyard with the house next door where the body was found. He says he didn’t know her well but would see her cooking outside in the summer. He described her as a pleasant neighbor.

“It’s just sad because they didn’t seem like troublemakers,” Wychock said.

Jill Smith has an aunt who lives in the apartment building. Smith had brief interactions with the victim.

“My breath is taken away. This is so sad. So sad. I don’t understand,” Smith said.

Sources tell Eyewitness News this death may be related to a domestic dispute. As authorities work to uncover the truth, neighbors continue to question how something like this could happen so close to home.

“It’s surprising. Like I said, something like that doesn’t happen frequently,” said a neighbor.

“I don’t want to say I’m in shock. I’m just disappointed because it’s in my area,” Wychock said.

The people Eyewitness News spoke to say they are sending their prayers to the woman’s loved ones. An autopsy may be done as early as Saturday, but the coroner says he is not sure exactly when.