Community mourns the loss of Blakely Hose Company Chief Engineer

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – About 25 fire companies along with police, EMS and forestry officials came together for a celebration of Joseph “Quinny” Quinn’s life.

Quinn, the Chief Engineer of the Blakely Hose Company, died unexpectedly on June 21st. Quinn’s funeral was held at St. Ann’s Basilica in Scranton. Officials say he left behind quite a legacy.

“He was involved in numerous organizations, he assisted with a lot. It’s gonna take a while for everybody to figure out what holes have to be filled that he left,” said Jeff Cruciani, President, Blakely Hose Company.

Quinn joined the Blakely Hose Company in 1964, and served until he passed. Kevin Kearny, Chief of the Blakely Hose Company, says Quinn was the only member who had 56 years of active service as a firefighter.

“The meaning of Joe’s passing to the department is one i don’t think we’ve honestly realized yet. His daughter Cadey said in her eulogy he really is a legend. I don’t think there’s anybody who will come through like him,” said Kearny.

Quinn served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Cruciani was 16 when he first met Quinn who was an instructor at a local fire academy.

“I looked up to him. I knew him on a professional level i knew him from council, I sit on Blakely Council with him. You know almost 40 years in the fire company… It was a long relationship and it was always a good relationship,” said Cruciani.

To Kearney, Quinn was both a mentor and friend.

“It was Joe and Joe is Joe. I mean there’s really going to be no one who will match the capacity he’s had in this area,” said Kearny.

Blakely Hose Company and Quinn’s family are thankful for the outpouring of community support they received over the past week.