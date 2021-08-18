Community holds fundraiser for Nova the puppy found emaciated in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fundraiser for a local four-legged celebrity is nearing its end.

Nova, a Pitbull, was found emaciated at 8-months-old by a Pittston police officer in June. From the start, Nova had the community behind her. People donated their kennel services, veterinarian services, training services and more.

“When the chief came over to me and talked about Nova, we had to do something for her. He showed me the pictures and knew he wanted to bring her into the police family, so we just wanted to help out like we do with other things with them,” Embroidery Factory project coordinator Kelly Nardone said.

The Embroidery Factory is teaming up with the Pittston Police Department to sell Nova-themed apparel in an effort to raise funds for the puppy’s recovery and future adoption by police.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this dog doesn’t belong to just one person. This dog belongs to the entire community because the amount of community support that we’ve received is unbelievable and overwhelming the amount of joy this dog brings to this community,” Pittston Police Department Chief Neil Murphy said.

More than 1,000 items have already been sold. The sale ends Thursday, August 19th.