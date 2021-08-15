Community holds church service at farm after fire in Susquehanna County

SOUTH MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local community that was devastated after a fire destroyed their church, came together Sunday to pick up the pieces.

Eyewitness News spoke to members who are keeping their faith during a temporary re-location. Despite a fire destroying the building, members say service must go on.

They still decided to still have Sunday service. This time it was outside at one member’s farm.

“It’s a new experience for all of us. It’ll be new growth. And you know new growth is always good and maybe it will attract more people and people will see our faith at how we rebuild,” church member John Vandermark said.

Pastor Laura Kincaid says they’ve already had so many people and organizations offer a helping hand.

“We’ve received so much support from the local community. We’re so grateful to the fire companies and everyone who showed support and help. And just trusting in God we know things will turn out well,” Pastor Kincaid said.

Those who have been coming to the church their entire lives are sad to see it go.

“It was like heartfelt, your heart sunk. You just knew it wasn’t going to be good,” church member Paula Remington said.

Surveillance cameras from the gas station across the street show the lightning striking the church before it caught flames. All are grateful the fire happened when no one was there.

“We are the church, not the building, but we are the church and God will see us all through,” church member Mary Logue said.

“No one died, we can redo this. You know we’re the people and God is with us. It will be good again,” Remington said.

They’re still not sure where the next service will be held, but Vandermark says they’re always welcome back at his farm.