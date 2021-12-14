Community helps repair park’s vandalized Christmas display

WEST WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Vandals damaged a holiday display in a local park, but the community wouldn’t let the Grinch dampen the Christmas spirit.

They got together to put the decorations back and better than before. Police are reviewing all nearby surveillance footage to find out who messed with the display at Dailey Park in West Wyoming Borough. In the meantime, volunteers who worked hard to set it up, spent the evening picking up the pieces.

West Wyoming Parks and Rec board president Dave Granteed says he wanted to start a holiday tradition in West Wyoming Borough that the whole community could be a part of.

“Made a couple Facebook posts, reached out to everyone in the borough, the community, and instantly I had 45 different spots in the park between the trees, the benches, the garbage cans. Everyone came in and decorated their own display,” Granteed said.

The Christmas display at Dailey Park was a way to revive the Parks and Rec board and bring the community together. But Monday evening, Granteed discovered the display was vandalized.

“Every little plug unplugged. We have displays trampled, we have things that were staked into the ground with six-inch stakes that were completely ripped out, thrown all the way over by the bush,” Granteed said.

The Christmas tree was moved. Dozens of ornaments shattered. Many decorations were handcrafted by local families and small businesses, only to be ripped down.

“We were pretty upset because it did take a lot of time and it is handmade so it’s pretty devastating. It’s just sad because, why would somebody do that, you know?” Pearlee Creations co-owner Brianna Gray said.

Tuesday night, disappointed volunteers came out to clean up the mess. As Granteed put decorations back together, he learned the spirit of Christmas was still intact, as after hearing what happened, John Birkenhead brought ornaments from his home to replace the broken ones.

“I enjoy it. I’ve watched the park for years,” Birkenhead said.

“It’s amazing to see that the community actually cares about this. And that’s honestly what’s going to feed us to wanting to make this bigger and better next time,” Granteed said.

Granteed says they set up additional cameras to protect the park from vandals and they still plan to put on a bigger and better display next year. He has big aspirations for the Parks and Recreation board.