Community helps 2-year-old needing open heart surgery

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wayne Coyne III has spent his life in and out of hospitals.

He has three heart conditions. His mom says the best way to describe it is to picture his heart with holes in it, sort of like swiss cheese.

He’s headed to Boston February 2nd to have open heart surgery. The trip was set to put his family in a tight spot financially, so they started a donation page.

So far, they’ve raised over $3,000.

