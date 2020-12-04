Community grief-stricken over young boy’s death

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nine-year-old boy is dead and his aunt, who was taking care of him, is now locked up, accused of playing a role in his death.

An autopsy revealed the boy suffered repeated and extensive physical abuse. This horrific crime leaves a community wondering, how did we let this happen? Eyewitness News spoke with a neighbor who says they may have heard the whole thing.

Jamie Lynne Jackson is locked up at the Clinton County Correctional Facility. She was arrested Wednesday for the murder of her nine-year-old nephew. Neighbors the community want to know if this tragedy could have been prevented?

When asked ‘what went through your mind when you learned what those sounds really were?’, one neighbor said “It’s heartbreaking. Completely heartbreaking.”

Investigators found Anson Stover dead inside a home at Lock Haven Gardens on Monday. According to court documents his aunt, 36-year-old Jamie Jackson, told police she found the boy passed out on the floor Saturday night.

She claimed he was still breathing. She put him in the bathtub, then shampooed the carpet and cleaned his room, leaving him in the tub for up to 48 hours before realizing he “probably was not okay” and called her father to tell him “something terrible happened.”

Her father then notified police. But what neighbors heard through the wall tells a different story.

“Over the weekend, it would have been like Friday evening, we heard her screaming and banging on the walls. Just overly, overly loud,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor says Jackson was usually loud with the kids. She cared for Anson and five other children. But this night was extreme.

“And then at like 3:00 in the morning she vacuumed and ran her rug scrubber. It was very out of character,” the neighbor said.

When he saw the police on Monday, he realized the noises he heard through the wall were likely Stover’s final moments.

“Knowing what we know now, I really wish we would have reached out to somebody,” the neighbor said.

The question of whether something could have been done to save Anson haunts the whole community, including Mike Remick, founder of a local crime watch group, who wants to know if warning signs were ignored.

“What did Keystone Central do besides reporting it, if anything? Was the child examined by a nurse or a physician? What did Children and Youth do?” Remick said.

The neighbor says outside the home, Jackson and the kids seemed fine. All he can do now is learn to be more vigilant – he hopes others will do the same.

“Even like the littlest noises can be something as traumatic as this so just to be on the lookout. Just listen to what people say, even behind closed doors. It can tell a lot,” the neighbor said.

Jackson faces six charges: criminal homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

The superintendent of Keystone Central School District told Eyewitness News she could not confirm nor deny whether district staff reported the alleged abuse to Children and Youth Services because it is an ongoing investigation.

Eyewitness News reached out to Children and Youth Services of Clinton County and are waiting for a response.