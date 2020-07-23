Community garden in Schuylkill County celebrates plastic-free month with eco-friendly activities

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Living a plastic free life may be a challenge, but there are steps we can take to cut down usage.

In honor of National Plastic Free Month, a local community garden and non-profit is showing people some handy tricks on how to eliminate plastic.

16-year-old Hannah Burke, manages the Schuylkill Haven community garden. It’s a place that brings residents together.

Burke told Eyewitness News,”Makes people more bonded in the community and they learn about their neighbors and like, instead of being strangers, they become friends.”

Burke and Schuylkill County’s Vision, a non-profit organization, are encouraging people to bond at the garden for a July 27 event.

Mandy Fitzpatrick, program and development director of Schuylkill County’s Vision, says,

“These are just events where you can you know get your hands in dirt, or connect with the ground around us.”

The focus of the event is reducing the use of plastic. Activities include turning old shirts into reusable bags and using ice cream cones for seed starters.

Jeanne Elberfeld, Executive Director of Schuylkill County’s Vision said, “It’s a great way of reminding us that we don’t need those little seed starters that many people use once, then throw away.”

“It’s all about conservation and trying to live their lives with less plastic,” said Burke.

The kick off for the plastic free month celebration will be held Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Schuylkill Haven near Bubeck Park.