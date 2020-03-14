Community comes together to support victims of Dunmore fire

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Demolition is expected to begin today on an apartment building that was the scene of a fatal fire in Lackawanna County.

Right now, insurance companies are still inspecting.

The fire that destroyed this apartment broke out early Tuesday morning taking the lives of four people. One-year-old Dallas Session died Thursday at the Lehigh Valley Hospital.

His mother 26-year-old Ebony Thompson and siblings 2-year-old Tiara Session and 5-year-old London Session died at the scene.

Thompson’s fiance, 24-year-old Darkell Session and their 3-year-old daughter Serenity along with one other person made it out of the blaze.

The Dunmore community is coming together this weekend for the family who lost everything. Fireside martini grill along with other local restaurants wanted to give back in any way they could. Eyewitness News spoke to the owner, James Reese.



“We contacted restaurant owners and they were more than generous to give us pizza trays, hoagie trays and I think we have close to 80 or 100 pizza trays being donated for this weekend,” Reese said.

The demolition could begin today but depending on how long the inspection takes, it could be days.