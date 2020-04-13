Community Comes Together Online

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The magnitude and pressure of the COVID-19 crisis is making even the strongest people question their sanity at times. But now there’s a group reaching out the only way they can during these stay-at-home orders. Online.

Our main job is to keep the public in the know with the latest vital information. Every once in a while we get to shine a light on efforts that help keep heads raised in this time of uncertainty and spirits high for the holidays.

Every day Kim Kotyk prays the rosary on the Luzerne County COVID-19 Neighbor Assistance Facebook group.

“You think about whenever something bad happens to people, the very first thing people say is ‘I’ll pray for you. You’ll be in my thoughts and my prayers.’,” Kotyk said.

The group was initially started to help those in need with food and financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic but it quickly evolved.

“We’ve even had a couple people reach out and tell us, mentally, they were struggling with this and needed someone to talk to,” Kotyk said.

Friendships forged on the web as the community comes together to help those in need. In this uncertain time, the page also helps clarify official information.

“Hey I heard this, what are you guys hearing? People will post ‘this is what the CDC recommends.’ Forget what your neighbor told you. Let’s go with the official source,” Kotyk said.

And on Easter, with live religious services moving to the web, it’s helping congregations of all backgrounds find a silver lining.

“Being it springtime makes us all hopeful that things are going to turn around now as we’re getting into warmer weather and won’t have to worry about this as much so we’re praying and hopeful about all that,” Rabbi Larry Kaplan of Temple Israel said.

The faithful, from synagogues to church pews, now riding out the storm at home, are responding to the online world and giving new voice to old prayers.

“I think, probably, the biggest takeaway is that community feel and that people really are good. They really want to help and be there for each other,” Kotyk said.

So no matter your religious background, there’s plenty of information and hope on the web to get you through this pandemic. As always, we’ll continue to do our part by keeping you up to date with the latest figures and how to stay strong through it all.

The Luzerne County COVID-19 Neighborhood Assist Program has seen growing numbers of Good Samaritans donate food and money to those in need. Sunday, they helped 10 families in our area celebrate Easter.