Community comes together for annual block party

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An event aimed at raising awareness for multiple causes got underway Saturday in Luzerne County.

Dozens gathered at Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre for the 15th annual drug-free block party. However, there was a deeper meaning behind all the fun.

The group United We Stand, Divided We Fall put on the event to raise awareness about domestic violence, drug addiction, and gun violence. The community honored one gun violence victim in particular, Michael Onley, also known as DJ Mo.

“We want to honor him. Deejay Mo was a DJ here for our block party. He was a community activist like me and I want to be able to honor him and bring the community together,” Magdalinski said.

DJ Mo was shot and killed in a 2013 drive-by shooting in the parking lot of Outsiders Bar in Wilkes-Barre.