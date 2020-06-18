Community Arts Center gets repairs

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One business in Lycoming County has been using their free time wisely while being shut down due to COVID-19.

The Community Arts Center in Williamsport is getting a makeover. It started off with roof repairs. Heavy rainfall damaged the roof last July. There are also new stage renovations that just got done late last week.

The stage will now be ready to go as soon as performers are ready to come back for a show. This is the first renovation the Arts Center has seen since 1993.

“Instead of pushing shows or canceling things or leaving spaces open, we just had all of this free available time to focus on things that aren’t just bringing great performances, but also helping the foundation of the building,” Community Arts Center marketing manager Courtney Fowler said.

Members of the Arts Center say shows could resume in September, but they’re not entirely sure.