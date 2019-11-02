Communities coming together for Pocono Manor

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Fire companies up and down eastern Pennsylvania have worked tirelessly, through Friday, after Pocono Manor Resort caught fire.

While first responders banned together, so has the local tourism community.

Shortly after the dispatch call went out, neighboring resorts and the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau (PMVB) launched into the non-emergency logistics.

“Unfortunately it was devastating news to hear about Pocono Manor,” said PMVB executive vice president, Brian Bossuyt. “One of the things we did was really try to get the lines of communication open to them and what other resorts could do to help with guests now, any guests for the weekend and looking forward to any of the groups they had planned for the month, coming up as well.”

A growing group of local destinations already sought to pitch in, like Great Wolf Lodge.

“Initially it was kind of sad to hear that. We all really pull together. I made a phone call over to Don, the general manager over [at Pocono Manor], and just said ‘if there’s anything we can do,'” said general manager, Bill Colavito.”I think , initially, just to have a location they can go to; a command station, we offered our office space here for the time being and however long they need it, it’s fine with us.”

The fire is a detrimental hit to a booming tourism industry but a strong community will do its part.

“We just really want to thank the first responders that have been there since the beginning,” added Bossuyt. “I know there’s been fire departments from all over the state coming to help with this. We’re just happy that everyone is safe.”

Resorts throughout the Pocono Mountain region have been planning to help out with employees while Pocono Manor would have been set to renovate. This has helped in the immediate planning in the wake of this morning’s incident.