Commercial projects underway in downtown Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The face of downtown Wilkes-Barre is changing.

Two major hotel and conference center projects are underway at the same time. The site at Market and River Streets, where the Hotel Sterling once stood, will be the location of a Hyatt Hotel, retail stores and residential apartments.

The $25 million dollar  project is set to be completed in late 2021 or early 2022.

Another hotel and retail center is being built several blocks away on South Main Street.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have details on the projects and resident reaction to them on Eyewitness News at 6.

