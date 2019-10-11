Commemorative Coin Honors Late Astronaut

Breaking News
(WBRE/WYOU) — President Trump has signed into law a bill that will create a commemorative coin to honor teacher and space shuttle astronaut Christa McAuliffe.

The bill, signed Wednesday, calls for the creation of a one-dollar coin to raise money for a national robotics program. Lawmakers say the coin honors McAuliffe and reaffirms Congress’ commitment to invest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education.

McAuliffe and six crewmates were killed when space shuttle Challenger broke apart shortly after takeoff on January 28, 1986. McAuliffe would have been NASA’s first designated teacher in space.

