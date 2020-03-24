Comingled recyclables not being accepted at Lackawanna Recycling Center

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Grocery stores have been hit hard while people stock up to stay home. Gerrity's set aside two hours in the morning for senior citizen shopping. We talked to management about how hectic things have been since the pandemic began.

"It's been overwhelming. Our employees are really, really tired," Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity's told Eyewitness News.

On Tuesday morning, customers lined up outside of Gerrity's on Birney Avenue in Moosic showing their ID to get in. For the first two hours, only senior citizens are allowed inside.

"I mean just look everybody's here. It's good for us. Me, I'm up early all the time anyways so this is no problem for me. And it's great for all the seniors," said Ralph Fox from Old Forge.

"I'm shopping here, not because I need stuff but because I had nothing better to do. I'm up all night long. Seniors don't sleep so we didn't have to wake up this morning. We were already up," said Joseph Kane from Moosic.

Co-owner Joe Fasula tells Eyewitness News they've been deep cleaning the store frequently due to COVID-19.

"It's a lot. We're doing a lot. We are cleaning every single night. We are totally disinfecting every surface or handle that customers would be touching. But we're doing that throughout the day always," Fasula said.

Due to coronavirus concerns, more people are stocking up on items at the store. Fasula says the paper products have been hit the hardest. Gerrity's has plenty of produce and meat but does anticipate prices for both to rise soon. And with increased demand comes a lot of hard work. To show his appreciation to his staff, all employees got a raise.

"We look at the amount of work they've accomplished, how much they've done to take care of our community and make sure we all have food. It is just incredible. This week we decided, you know what? Starting this week we're going to give them $2.00 more an hour." Fasula explained.

The senior citizen shopping hours will be on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 in the morning.