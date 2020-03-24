Comingled recyclables not being accepted at Lackawanna Recycling Center

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Lackawanna Recycling Center will no longer accept certain recyclables during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Starting March 30, municipalities that take comingled recyclable items such as jars, bottles and cans will no longer be picked up. The measure is due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The policy will be in effect until further notice. The center, however, will still take newspapers and cardboard.
“The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is asking residents to, if possible, store only clean commingled items until the health crisis subsides and services can be resorted to normal. If this is not possible, residents can put the items in with their normal, weekly household trash collection.”
Normal recycling is expected to resume once the health issue is deemed to be over.