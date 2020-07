WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Tonight we have clear skies which makes it a great night to see the Comet NEOWISE, or C/2020 F3.





The sunset is at 8:32 p.m., which is around the time you’ll be able to see the comet best with the naked eye.

Make sure you are looking northwest. It’ll be present for the next few nights until it makes its orbit again in 6,800 years.