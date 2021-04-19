Comcast helps low-income families access the internet to help children in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Comcast is connecting low-income families with access to the internet to connect children to educational opportunities.

The company teamed up with Greater Scranton YMCA and Greater Pittston YMCA to install several devices in different areas of the building. In Dunmore, six wi-fi boxes, one in the lobby and five others in learning rooms.

Comcast’s goal is to help students get online, participate in distance learning, and complete homework.

“We want to provide services to families in the community. We’re all about helping the community out and the areas that we serve and that’s what we are here for and that’s what Comcast is trying to help reach out for,” Greater Scranton YMCA CFO Richard Surridge said.

Since 2011, Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program has connected 22,000 people in Lackawanna County.