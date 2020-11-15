Combating COVID-19 in your home

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With COVID-19 on the rise, some are wondering how to fight the virus while inside your home especially when someone you live with tests positive.

Infectious disease experts say the best thing to do is stay separated as much as possible. The infected person should use their own bedroom and bathroom and stay out of common areas as much as possible.

It’s also best advised to clean and disinfect electronics, doors, or hard surfaces at least three times a day and soft surfaces should be covered.

“You are worried about the virus not being able to be killed on it with some of your standard cleaners so you are probably going to get your best bet with using some of the aerosol-type cleaners on those,” Dr. Andrea Scott, Infectious Disease at Integris Health, said.

Experts also say it’s unlikely for the virus to spread between rooms through air ducts and a thorough disinfecting after recovery is advised.