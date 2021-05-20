Columbia County man facing 353 counts of animal cruelty

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia County man is facing hundreds of animal cruelty charges after a concerned neighbor reported him to authorities.

Eyewitness News spoke with a Pennsylvania SPCA official about the case and checked out the property where the animals were seized.

Briar Creek Township Police arrested Philip Malencore of Berwick on Wednesday after the Pennsylvania SPCA seized 188 animals from his property on Kachinka Hollow Road.

PSPCA officers responded to an anonymous complaint from a resident who was concerned about the welfare of the animals on Malencore’s property.

An investigation on April 22nd found animals living in unsanitary conditions, lacking food and water, and lacking proper veterinary care. Malencore faces a felony charge for allegedly torturing a donkey who was found with overgrown hooves, causing prolonged pain and suffering.

Malencore is also charged with failing to provide necessary veterinary care for a number of the animals who suffered as a result. Director of Humane Litigation, Ian Oakley says it’s one of the most severe cases he’s seen, based on the number of animals alone.

“11 felonies that have been brought in this case, it’s certainly a high number. We see cases where there’s one animal, we see cases where there’s 10, 20, 50….188 is certainly one of the highest that we’ve had,” Oakley said.

A forensic veterinarian examines the animals that were seized. Then PSPCA veterinary staff will treat their various medical issues.

Oakley encourages people to call in and report suspected animal abuse and neglect to the Pennsylvania SPCA. Tips can be kept anonymous. Depending on the severity, officers can be there with in minutes.