Columbia County Man Accused of Killing His Parents

UPDATE: According to the Columbia County Coroner’s office, Flint and Sharon Kressler both died of multiple gunshot wounds. State Police are continuing the investigation and will release more details as they become available.

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One man is behind bars after a horrific scene depicted in court documents in Orange Township.

Carl Kressler has been charged with criminal homicide and tampering with physical evidence.

State police say Kressler confessed to killing his adoptive parents in their Hartman Hollow Road home on Thursday night.

Carl Kressler is accused of shooting his adoptive parents, Flint and Sharon Kressler in this home on Hartman Hollow Road in Orange Township, Columbia County.

Per court paperwork, Carl shot and killed Sharon and Flint Kressler with a nine millimeter handgun before clearing the scene of evidence including shell casings, his clothing and the weapon.

Initially Carl called 911 on Thursday night to report a shooting but after being questioned, he confessed to the attempted cover-up.

“They were wonderful people, hard working, they would do anything for anyone, they gave everything and this is what he gave them,” said Kim Moccia, a family member.

Kressler faces charges of criminal homicide and tampering with physical evidence.

The preliminary hearing is set for February 11th in Millville.