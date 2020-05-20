Columbia County farm receives funding for Farmers to Families Food Box program

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania food distributors received funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Brian Campbell Farms in Berwick, Columbia County received a $900,000 contract. The money funds the purchase of milk, chicken, pork, and fresh produce from Pennsylvania farmers who lost markets for their products to due COVID-19.

“This vital funding will put fresh, nutritious food on Pennsylvanians’ tables and money in the pockets of our farmers,” Governor Wolf said. “The Wolf Administration has advocated for this and other targeted support for our farms, and we’re pleased that this funding will complement other dedicated state and federal funding to combat food waste and food insecurity in Pennsylvania.”

Distributors will work with food banks and other non-profit organizations statewide to get food boxes to Pennsylvania families who are facing food insecurity.