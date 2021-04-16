Columbia County couple pleads not guilty to alleged Paycheck Protection Program laundering scheme

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 63-year-old Darryl Corradini and his partner, 57-year-old Vicki Hackenberg walked out of Federal Court Friday as a free couple.

They’re alleged to have created a false corporation titled “CGM Realty LLC” to obtain money from the government’s “Paycheck Protection Program” or PPP. They’re accused of opening bank accounts and a Bitcoin trading account under the corporation’s name.

“We got involved unfortunately with an online scammer and that’s, I swear that on my mother and father’s grave and anybody that knows, I don’t take that lightly,” said Corradini.

Corradini spoke to Eyewitness News said they never received $300,000 from PPP that the feds are alleging. In addition to receiving an additional $135,000 in fraudulent funds.

“No,” said Corradini. “Never got it?,” asked Eyewitness News. “Not a dollar,” responded Corradini.

According to court paperwork, Corradini and Hackenberg filled out documentation that included false information and certifications about “CGM Realty LLC’s” employee payroll obligations and intention to use the funds for approved purposes when the couple had no employees or legitimate business operations.

“Do you plan to take this to trial,” asked Eyewitness News. “I’m sure, yes. Innocent all the way,” responded Darryl.

“Someone being able to go in and just make up stuff and be able to do it. It’s very upsetting to think that legitimate businesses that had all the problems struggling and problems getting through,” said Tim Wagner, Owner of Wagner’s Trophies.

Tim Wagner is the owner of Wagner’s Trophies and his business struggled last year. He was denied a PPP Loan the first go around but was granted funds the second time.

“I know in talking to other members of the downtown Bloomsburg Inc., and different things there was a lot of people that didn’t apply because they couldn’t figure it out. It was just so hard,” said Wagner.

The couple faces several charges including conspiring to commit bank fraud, false statements on loan applications, money laundering, and unlawful monetary transactions by purchasing Bitcoins with the fraudulently obtained PPP loan. Plus a charge for lying to IRS agents.

Both of them pled not guilty in court Friday.