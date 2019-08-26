COLTS to provide free ride services between La Festa and Railfest

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — COLTS to provide free added ride services for upcoming festivals in Lackawanna County.

Free added services will be provided on Saturday, August 31st and Sunday, September 1st between 11 am and 4 pm to accommodate La Festa and Railfest.

A bus will leave from Railfest going to La Festa at the top of each hour beginning at 11 am and ending at 4 pm. A bus will leave from La Festa going to Railfest on the half-hour mark, beginning at 11:30 am and ending at 3:30 pm departing from the corner of Wyoming Avenue and Spruce Street.