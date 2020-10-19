COLTS Share-a-Ride program to offer transportation to polls for seniors

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Voters who need a lift to a polling place on Election Day are getting an assist. County of Lackawanna Transit Systems, or COLTS, wants you to register to make your voice heard.

COLTS is joining with Lackawanna County’s Area Agency on Aging, to make sure the older population gets out to vote as many of them may have no way of getting to the polls. Senior citizens can ride COLTS buses for free every day, but now they can ride free to the polls on November 3rd.

“Through the COLTS shared ride program, we are providing free rides to seniors, 65 and over, to vote on Election Day,” COLTS executive director Bob Fiume said.

Fiume says Lackawanna County’s Area Agency on Aging, thinks it is important for seniors to get out and vote this year. The agency will help foot the bill for seniors who choose to take a bus to cast their ballots.

“We think it’s important here at COLTS too, and I think with COVID and everything, just makes it easier for seniors who may be afraid how they are going to get there and get out,” Fiume said.

Buses heading to the polls will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Its regular shared ride program schedules will continue throughout the day, including normal bus routes for customers.

Seniors will have to book their rides to the polls in advance by calling the COLTS shared ride number at 570-963-6795. They have until October 30th to call.

“We just ask our riders to know where their voting place is and they will be dropped off right there,” Fiume said.