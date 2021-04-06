COLTS adds #11 Mid Valley Industrial Parks route to Saturday service

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) has announced a new Saturday route to service starting April 24th as well as an earlier first trip beginning on April 19th.

The #11 Mid Valley Industrial Parks route will be expanded on Saturdays operating at the same schedule as weekdays.

On Monday, April 19, an outbound trip beginning at 5:35 a.m. will be added to the everyday schedule.

The outlined #11 Mid Valley Industrial Parks route services include: