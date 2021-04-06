COLTS adds #11 Mid Valley Industrial Parks route to Saturday service

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
COLTS _8014021169857709817

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) has announced a new Saturday route to service starting April 24th as well as an earlier first trip beginning on April 19th.

The #11 Mid Valley Industrial Parks route will be expanded on Saturdays operating at the same schedule as weekdays.

On Monday, April 19, an outbound trip beginning at 5:35 a.m. will be added to the everyday schedule.

The outlined #11 Mid Valley Industrial Parks route services include:

  • Outbound trips which leave at 35 minutes past the hour every hour from the Giant Market in Dickson City, starting at 5:35 a.m. The last outbound trip of the day leaves at 5:35 p.m.
  •  Inbound trips that leave at 10 minutes past the hour every hour from the Jessup Youth Sport Complex, starting at 6:10 a.m. The last inbound trip of the day leaves at 6:10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos