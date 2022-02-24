College students react to seeing Russia invade Ukraine

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For college-aged students, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is their first experience with the threat of an international conflict.

Students at East Stroudsburg University tell Eyewitness News when they woke up and checked social media, they were shocked when watching what was happening overseas.

“I was on social media. I was like ‘yo this is crazy.’ I think we saw a missile,” ESU Sophomore Bryheem Barr said.

Scrolling through social media, thousands of videos showing Russia’s attack on Ukraine flooded multiple platforms.

“I did see it on social media. I saw it on Tiktok and I also saw it on Instagram,” ESU Freshman Nina Marches said.

Thursday, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, sending troops, tanks, and airstrikes on cities and military bases. Professor Johan Eliasson teaches political science at ESU and says the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has taken place for decades.

“The pinnacle of the first step is restoring Russia’s pride, Russia’s place in the world, Russia’s respect,” Eliasson said.

ESU students Eyewitness News spoke to say they saw the destruction on social media.

“I’ve seen it on social media and it’s very sad. I support the military a lot and I just hope that if we do get involved, if our country gets involved, we come back safely,” ESU Freshman Avery Fohring said.

Watching the attack unfold, those wonder what kind of impacts the United States will face.

“Honestly, I don’t know what’s going to happen like either here, how it’s going to affect everything here, but obviously there it’s kind of sad to hear what’s going on,” ESU Junior Michael Miller said.

“I just hope there’s nothing major. I hope we can just find a diplomatic solution to get out of it,” ESU Sophomore Matthew Davis said.

Professor Eliasson says Americans need to know when it comes to oil and gas, it’s a global commodity.

“If some shortage or fear of shortage occurs somewhere, prices are going to go up everywhere and that’s what we’re going to see number one,” Eliasson said.

President Joe Biden held a press conference Thursday, authorizing additional strong sanctions against Russia. Biden stated he will do everything he can to weaken the impact of rising gas prices.